Police seem powerless to respond to mass gatherings of juveniles in Avalon, New Jersey. After a number of nights of disruption since the start of July, caused by large and antisocial gatherings of teenagers on the beaches and boardwalks of the New Jersey Shore, the mayor of the town of Avalon has taken radical and decisive action - blocking access to the beach from 9pm to 4am and closing the boardwalk between 11pm and 4am. Mayor Martin Pagliughi's executive order will remain in force until further notice, and is intended to give local police the powers to: