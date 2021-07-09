The Classroom Coach: Dr. Miguel Sahagun Approaches Teaching with a Coach’s Perspective

The School of Mission and Theology welcomes Edgar “Trey” Clark III as assistant professor of preaching. With undergraduate and graduate degrees from Wheaton College, 18 years of ministry experience in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Southern California, and as a certified professional coach, Dr. Clark comes to his homiletical vocation with academic, pastoral, and formational expertise at the intersection of theology, race, and ministry. As a Merlin Call Scholar, Trey completed his PhD in Theology with a concentration in preaching and worship at Fuller, the journey of which included stints at Christian Theological Seminary, Universidad Bíblica Latinoamericana, University of Pretoria, and Ridley Hall, Cambridge. Already Trey has several published and forthcoming peer-reviewed articles in journals such as The International Journal of Homiletics, Witness, Worship, and the Black Theology Papers Project, as well as contributions to edited scholarly volumes, and features in lay-accessible venues including for Fuller Youth Institute’s blog and MissionalPreacher. His research interests include the history and theology of preaching, Black contemplative spirituality, and theologies and practices of proclamation outside the pulpit, especially as seen in the arts and social justice efforts.