The 2021-2022 College of Allied Health Student Association Officers began their role on July 1, 2021. The purpose of the Student Association is to represent the students of the College of Allied Health in the regulation and coordination of all phases of student governance; to promote the highest interest of the College and to cultivate loyalty to the College; and to conserve and propagate the ideals and traditions of the health professions; to serve as an agency for the maintenance of cordial and cooperative relationships among students, faculty, administration and alumni; and to promote honesty and individual achievement in academic affairs. The Student Association will promote such activities, as it deems valuable in the furtherance of this purpose. This group of Officers is ambitious and looking forward to serving the student body. Congratulations, officers!