New Albany, MS

Two pedestrians die on Interstate 22

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago
NEW ALBANY • A pair of Tennessee men trying to repair a disabled vehicle were struck and killed on the side of the road Friday morning in New Albany.

Antavias Shye, 20, and Keon Williams, 21, both of Memphis, Tennessee, were attempting to change a flat tire on the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Interstate 22 in New Albany. Their stranded vehicle was near the south side fog line.

Around 8 a.m. July 9, an eastbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Patrick Elder, 35, of New Albany, struck the two men. Both received substantial injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

