Consumer Reports Says the 2021 BMW 2 Series Is a Hidden Gem

With the rush to electric cars and hybridisation, we decided we’d pick out our top 5 BMW V8 cars you should buy. The motoring world as we know it is changing – turbos are now the norm, manufacturers are downsizing engines and with the announcement that from 2035 there won’t be any more new internal combustion-powered cars on sale in the UK it feels like now is as good a time as any to celebrate the almighty V8, because this is an engine that is quickly being killed off. The V8 is something truly special and while it’s not always the most powerful engine option and certainly not the most economical, it always sounds amazing and delivers an old-school muscle car feel to any BMW that no other engine can match. If you’ve ever been tempted by something with a great V8 under the bonnet this is your lucky day – we’ve picked our top 5 BMW V8 cars to suit (just about) every budget and they’re all guaranteed to put a huge smile on your face.