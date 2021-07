Martha Piontkowski, 79, a longtime resident of New Britain, passed away on July 2, 2021 at her home. Born on Jan. 14, 1942, Martha was the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Gajek) Piontkowski. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Aetna Life Insurance Company as a supervisor. A woman of strong faith, she was a communicant of Holy Cross Church in New Britain.