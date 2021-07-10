Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why Jameis Winston is set for breakout season with New Orleans Saints

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KF0o_0asbGnKT00

The New Orleans Saints offered Jameis Winston an opportunity to save his NFL career a year ago. Entering the 2021 NFL season, the former No. 1 overall pick will have his opportunity for a reputation-defining moment.

As Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with a loaded NFL roster and coaching staff, Winston watched from New Orleans and thought about what could have been. He’ll now head into training camp as the favorite to win a battle to become the Saints’ starting quarterback.

Let’s examine why Winston could be successful replacing Drew Brees this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJT11_0asbGnKT00 Also Read:
Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill: Full breakdown of New Orleans Saints QB competition

New Orleans Saints built a foundation around their quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2or6Y3_0asbGnKT00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Brees remains beloved in New Orleans and for good reason. He did so much to help support this city and his play with the Saints was utterly phenomenal for so many years. If we’re being honest, the Saints’ supporting cast did a lot of heavy lifting near the end.

New Orleans ranked ninth in Pro Football Focus’s pass-blocking efficiency (87.9) this past season. A driving force behind that success, tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Armstead surrendered just 15 total quarterback pressures in 2020, per PFF , and allowed only 17 quarterback hits in the last three years. Ramczyk, t he highest-paid right tackle in the NFL , allowed just two quarterback hits in 589 passing snaps last season.

Keeping an interior pocket clear is also crucial. Eric McCoy, a 2019 second-round pick, showed tremendous growth last year and could become a Pro Bowl selection this season. If left guard Andrus Peat is healthy after dealing with ankle injuries in 2020, he could return to form and 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz offers great potential.

Realistically, this is one of the five best offensive lines in the NFL and that means everything. Look at the difference it made for Baker Mayfield in 2020 and what it did for Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers last season. Giving Winston time to throw can make all the difference in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDlu8_0asbGnKT00 Also Read:
New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions

Weapons around Jameis Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbuuW_0asbGnKT00
Sep 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks past Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) and cornerback Parry Nickerson (35) during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The offense we saw from the Saints in recent years won’t be returning. Sean Payton, who is one of the NFL’s brightest minds, had an entire offseason to create a new scheme tailored around a quarterback with far more physical talent than Brees. So, while the Saints’ weapons are the same as before, there is more reason for excitement.

  • Drew Brees stats (2020): Ranked 38th in rate of throws 20-pus yards downfield (6.7%), 21st in ypa (13.1) on deep throws, ranked 93th in aDOT on vertical throws (24.9)
  • Jameis Winston stats (2019) : Fourth-highest rate of 20-plus yard throws (15.8%), 30.0 aDOT, 90.6 PFF grade on deep throws

We saw the Saints are it out more in 2018, when 11.2% of Brees throws went 20-plus yards downfield. While it’s still not a high volume, compared to other top quarterbacks, we know Payton can bring it out and the Saints’ weapons can benefit from it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrpR2_0asbGnKT00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: 2021 outlook before training camp

Winston won’t rely on his backfield option nearly as much as Brees did (27.1%) of the time, we can expect Winston to use Alvin Kamara more than he did running backs in Tampa Bay. Kamara saw 19.9% of his snaps out wide and 22.7% in the slot last season. Given his explosive ability, Winston will target him plenty.

Michael Thomas got the unfortunate nickname “slant boy” from trolling cornerbacks, but he is capable of more. After ranking 92nd in deep targets during the 2019 season, that number will soar in 2021 and a receiver who had the fourth-highest contested catch rate (63.3%) and the third-most YAC (550 yards) will take advantage of it.

There are other pieces to get excited about. Tre’Quan smith averaged 13.2 yards per reception last year and, per Canal Street, is already training with Jameis Winston to take the deep threat role in this offense. We are also high on tight end Adam Trautman, one of our breakout picks in 2021.

2021 outlook for Jameis Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lz55q_0asbGnKT00
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone remembers the interceptions and infamous pick-sixes from Jameis Winston in 2019. There were a lot of rough moments for him in that final season with the Buccaneers, but there were also some impressive numbers.

  • Jameis Winston had three four-touchdowns games in 2019
  • He posted a passer rating of 100-plus in eight starts
  • Completed more than 63% of his passes in seven games
  • Six starts with PFF passing grade over 70

We highlighted how Winston performed when throwing deep, one of his biggest strengths. He also finished second among qualified quarterbacks in intended air yards per attempt (10.4), just behind Matthew Stafford.

There were real problems with his decision-making, even when not pressured. When standing behind a clean pocket, Winston ranked just 16th among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (98.6) and was 23rd in completion rate (66.5%). But an improved offensive line, a new coaching staff and strong weapons can help a young quarterback improve in those areas.

One recent example can be found from Baker Mayfield stats in 2019 vs. 2020, via PFF.

  • Baker Mayfield stats (2019): 64.5% completion rate, 16/15 TD/INT ratio and 85.0 passer rating in clean pocket
  • Baker Mayfield stats (2020): 67.9% completion rate, 24/4 TD/INT ratio and 108.9 passer rating in clean pocket

Mayfield dealt with inconsistent play and frequently made poor decisions in his first two years. A summer with Kevin Stefanski paired with an upgraded offensive line made a huge difference in his career.

Winston just spent a year watching tape with Brees, one of the best quarterbacks of his era. Learning from a Hall of Fame quarterback about diagnosing defenses, evaluating tape and what decisions to make in specific moments is incredibly valuable.

Payton brought Winston in for a reason, he recognizes there is special physical talent. All it takes is the right environment to help the young quarterback put it all together on the field for a new level of success to be reached.

Jameis Winston is playing for his career in 2021, this is his final opportunity. With so much at stake and the circumstances around him engineered for success, we could see a breakout season this fall. If that happens, the ceiling of the Saints’ offense will be even higher than we saw with an aging Brees.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Pro Football Focus#Guard Andrus Peat#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Watch: Jameis Winston shows off incredible arm strength in training video

New Orleans Saints signal caller Jameis Winston is doing what he can this summer to showcase his development at quarterback as he prepares for a training camp competition with Taysom Hill. The former No. 1 overall pick has already gone viral once with a new workout drill and is doing so again thanks to an impressive display of arm strength during a recent workout.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Where do the New Orleans Saints rank in terms of overall talent?

The New Orleans Saints might not have Drew Brees as their quarterback anymore but the roster is still in decent shape. Both the offense and the defense could be in the top 10 in the league if all goes according to plan but as of now, they’re not completely garnering that kind of respect.
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Ronald Curry who is in his 16th season overall in the NFL and his sixth as an assistant coach with the Saints, is one of the top young offensive minds on New Orleans' staff. After working primarily with the wide receivers his first five seasons with the club, this year the former college signal-caller will serve as quarterbacks coach.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints listed as landing spot for Le’Veon Bell

The New Orleans Saints are still looking to add players who could help them in any way, shape, or form in 2021. While running back isn’t really a need for the Saints right now, signing Le’Veon Bell as a third-string option at the position could make sense. Tyler Sullivan of...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints: Who will be the 2021 Team MVP?

Your New Orleans Saints’ MVP prediction for 2021 is….Drew Brees. Just kidding, even though Brees did take a massive pay cut last year to help the Saints’ salary cap situation. I keep forgetting he’s not on the team anymore. The real and non-retired Saints’ team MVP this season could very...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Saints Fantasy Football Preview: What to expect from either the Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill era

Record: 12 - 4 (4) That's how many pass attempts the Saints were on pace for in Taysom Hill's four starts, which would have been good for 30th in the league last season. The stakes of this quarterback battle are not just whether Hill or Winston might be better as Fantasy players, but what kind of offense the Saints will be. If it's Hill, expect a relatively low pass volume -- I'd bet on more than 456, but probably not much more than 500. If it's Winston, I could see a return to the days when the Saints were at least above average in pass attempts -- if not much higher, if Winston plays well. Both can be good Fantasy players, but Winston is better for everyone else in this offense, as you'll see in my projections for each situation below.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints must make extending Terron Armstead priority now

You would have thought another Mardi Gras broke out or something as they’re singing in the streets of Crescent City. Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s what happened. On the final day of June, the New Orleans Saints made sure that Ryan Ramczyk‘s grandchildren would never have to work after they inked him to the largest extension any right tackle has ever signed in the National Football League.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints training camp quarterback depth chart

In 2021, there will be a new starting quarterback in the New Orleans Saints offensive lineup who won’t be donning number nine on the field. And so goes the changing of the guard. Here are the Saints’ quarterback options for next season ranked from most likely to start to least...
NFLchatsports.com

New Orleans Saints: 4 players who need to step up in 2021

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) If the New Orleans Saints want to add a second Super Bowl trophy to the collection, they’re going to need some guys to step up. Fans will want to see every single player outperform expectations and excite us but there are a few players that need to prove themselves more than others.
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Was Richard Sherman About To Sign With The New Orleans Saints?

NFL star defenseman, Richard Sherman, was booked into jail today on a burglary domestic violence charge. As recently as yesterday, there was a report that Sherman and the New Orleans Saints have had multiple contract discussions and his landing there was still, "a real possibility". UPDATE: @AdamSchefter has reported that...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: 4 remaining free agents with connections to New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints deserve a pat on the back for getting things done this offseason. Except for figuring out that cornerback situation. Please look into that, Sean Payton. Soon. But in everything else, they re-structured contracts to fit their salary cap, signed new players who add precious depth (Alex...
NFLYardbarker

Mickey Loomis Talks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis joined Adam Schein on Thursday on SiriusXM’s The Adam Schein Podcast. The full 30-minute podcast can be heard here, as it appeared on Mad Dog Radio Sports Radio . Loomis talked about the team's 2017 draft class, Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and also briefly commented on Tom Brady rumors.
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

In many ways for ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, the 2020 NFL season was a successful return to New Orleans. Jenkins, a Saint from 2009-13, intensified his critical work and presence in the community, as he continued to award scholarships through the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and to speak out against social, economic and racial injustices. And he helped the Saints win the NFC South Division title for the fourth consecutive year with a season that grew progressively more productive.

Comments / 1

Community Policy