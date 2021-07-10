Cancel
MLB

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey (thumb) goes on IL, will miss All-Star Game

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey went on the 10-day injured list due to his left thumb injury on Friday and will miss Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Denver.

Posey was selected for his seventh All-Star Game but said prior to San Francisco’s Friday home game against the Washington Nationals that he won’t be attending the Midsummer Classic.

An MRI exam performed on Thursday detected a bone bruise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpY0R_0asbGmRk00 Also Read:
3 San Francisco Giants trades to help team compete for World Series this season

Posey, 34, was injured Sunday when the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Daulton Varsho fouled a pitch and it struck the thumb area of his catching glove.

Posey was examined and remained in the game. However, he winced in pain after catching the next pitch and signaled to the Giants’ dugout that he was unable to continue.

Posey is batting .328 with 12 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games this year.

The Giants activated right-hander Logan Webb (strained right shoulder) off the injured list in a corresponding move, and the 24-year-old was slated to start Friday night against the Nationals.

Before getting hurt, Webb was 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts). He last pitched for San Francisco on May 29.

–Field Level Media

