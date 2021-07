Fall, winter and spring, there was one color that always looked good on Nadia Lape — gold. The Mohawk graduate won WPIAL championships in cross country, basketball and track and field during the 2020-21 school year, the rare athlete to complete a seasonal sweep. That left no doubt that she’d repeat as Lawrence County’s Female Athlete of the Year as voted upon by the New Castle News sports staff. She is a daughter of Kirk and Jenn Lape.