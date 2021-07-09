Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting after neighborhood dispute
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been indicted in a 2020 neighborhood dispute that left a 32-year-old woman shot dead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday. Maximo Santiago, 70, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons as a result of the Sept. 12 incident, Tyner said in a news release. He remains in custody at the Atlantic County jail.pressofatlanticcity.com
