Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City man indicted in 2020 fatal shooting after neighborhood dispute

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 9 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man has been indicted in a 2020 neighborhood dispute that left a 32-year-old woman shot dead, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday. Maximo Santiago, 70, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons as a result of the Sept. 12 incident, Tyner said in a news release. He remains in custody at the Atlantic County jail.

