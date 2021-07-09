Dubois Building Demolition

(Audubon) Audubon Fire Association President Dave Witt says the fundraising effort for their new fire station has been outstanding. Even with a steady stream of donations coming in, the Fire Association is exploring the possibility of a bond issue with the city or other funding help. A bond issue would have to go through the city for a vote. “We are hoping to have something on that at the beginning of the year if we decide to go that way.” Witt says, “We are going to continue to look at other possibilities for funding and see what other options we may have available to us.”