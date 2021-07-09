Dubois Building Demolition

Move in ready with so much space! Most recent improvements include new carpet throughout, fresh interior paint, fresh exterior paint. Open floor plan offers large kitchen complete with granite counter tops, pantry, and all appliances staying. Sliding door leads out to deck overlooking large fenced back yard. Kitchen and dining overlook large living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace. Extra large master bedroom offers a huge closet and private suite. Private suite is complete with his and hers vanity, jetted tub, and separate shower. Also located on main level are two generous size bedrooms. Basement offers second living space, a third full bathroom, and a large 4th bedroom. Living space walks out to patio and back yard space.
Comments / 0