Dubois Building Demolition

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio said an emergency demolition was necessary for the former New Life building on West Long Avenue. “All of a sudden one morning we looked and a gigantic sink hole probably every bit of 10-12 feet maybe even more deep and the building was just falling,” he said.

Rehoboth, MAreportertoday.com

Selectmen Approve Demolition of Francis Farm Buildings

Two buildings at Francis Farm are falling apart and will be demolished. One of them is the carriage shed, which Rehoboth Selectman Chairman Skip Vadnais said is “listing badly.” The other is the old pavilion, which used to house a restaurant. Vadnais said Monday the building is “falling into itself.” The board authorized Vadnais to do whatever work was required to seek a demolition permit.
Marion, ILDu Quoin Evening Call

Marion to close streets for demolition of Stanley Building

MARION -- Beginning on Wednesday, July 7 at 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, July 8 until 8 p.m., East Main Street will be closed between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North Madison Street will be closed from East Main to East Taylor Street as crews work to demolish the Stanley Building located at 200 East Main Street.
Surfside, FLabc45.com

24 dead in condo collapse; demolition of remaining building to begin Sunday

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — The death toll remains at 24 Sunday in the condo collapse in Surfside. 121 people remain missing and 191 people are accounted for. Miami-Dade County Mayor Gabriella Levine Cava said the contract has been signed for the demolition of the building, and that the demolition will be conducted by Controlled Demolition Inc., also known as CDI.
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Demolition of old Landus Building in Audubon paves way for new Fire Station

(Audubon) Audubon Fire Association President Dave Witt says the fundraising effort for their new fire station has been outstanding. Even with a steady stream of donations coming in, the Fire Association is exploring the possibility of a bond issue with the city or other funding help. A bond issue would have to go through the city for a vote. “We are hoping to have something on that at the beginning of the year if we decide to go that way.” Witt says, “We are going to continue to look at other possibilities for funding and see what other options we may have available to us.”
Bernards, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Office building demolition approved in Bernards Township

BERNARDS TWP. - A developer's agreement that clears the way for an office building to be demolished and replaced with an assisted living facility received approval from the Township Committee on Tuesday, June 29. LCB Senior Living Holdings II, LLC, of Massachusetts plans to raze a two-story, 22,333-square-foot building located...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Panel working to prevent demolitions of historic Buffalo buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community members and state and city lawmakers are working to stop demolitions and restore historic Buffalo properties. A panel was formed last year and it has released a report with recommendations. The main recommendation is to have a city-wide moratorium on unnecessary demolitions until a formal preservation...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Long vacant Grand Rapids-area building eyed for demolition

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Plainfield Township officials are pushing to demolish the long vacant Witmark building. The township board voted last week to begin demolition proceedings on the building, 4189 Jupiter Ave. NE, citing its blighted and hazardous condition. The building has been vacant for at least 15 years, and has become an eyesore and illegal dumping spot, said Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

BH School Board To Discuss Possible Building Demolitions

The Benton Harbor Area Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on July 27 to discuss plans for three unused buildings owned by the district. The board was told during a meeting this week the former schools are blighted and should be demolished. District CFO Scott Johnson said five companies have put in bids to do the work.
Eufaula, OKokcfox.com

Demolition begins for partially collapsed Eufaula building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The demolition process on a historic building in downtown Eufaula near Main and Foley began Tuesday evening. Crews worked into the night and will continue over the next few days to get it done. The building partially collapsed on June 17. It was built in 1900...
