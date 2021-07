I never did the whole “living alone” thing. I had the vague intention to do it — after all, I grew up in the Nineties and early Noughties when films and TV shows were saturated with images of Bridget Joneses and Carrie Bradshaws living their best lives in impossibly large city apartments on single-person salaries for jobs that seemed to only take up five hours of their week — but the economy put paid to that notion. Instead, like most people in my generation, I went from my mum’s house to student halls to packed shared houses (seven bedrooms, so long as you remember the fifth, sixth and seventh bedrooms are the living room, kitchen and balcony respectively) to a flat with my first live-in boyfriend. And then, reader, I married him. Or I tried to, but a pandemic happened and… You know the drill.