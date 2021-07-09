Beach flags proliferate at the Jersey Shore, pushing politics, professions and help finding lost kids
Getting lost on the beach was once a rite of passage for anyone visiting the Jersey Shore. Generations of children have sprinted into the surf, failing to look back and orient themselves, only to be slowly pushed up and down the coast by crashing waves. When they came out and couldn’t find their family, they’d have to tug on a lifeguard’s toe for help as they rubbed sandy tears into their eyes.pressofatlanticcity.com
