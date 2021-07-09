Cancel
Brandenburg, KY

Charles E. (Gene) Smith

By Gene Webster
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles E. (Gene) Smith, age 75, of Brandenburg, died Thursday (7/8) at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday (7/12) at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, with burial and military honors in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 pm Sunday (7/11) and after 10 am Monday at the Hager Funeral Home In Brandenburg. A prayer service will be held at 5 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

