Charles E. (Gene) Smith, age 75, of Brandenburg, died Thursday (7/8) at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday (7/12) at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, with burial and military honors in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 pm Sunday (7/11) and after 10 am Monday at the Hager Funeral Home In Brandenburg. A prayer service will be held at 5 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.