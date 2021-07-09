Spring Street Trees

Town Replacing Trees to Eliminate Sidewalk Hazards. The Town of Friday Harbor will replace three sidewalk trees on Spring Street at First and Second Streets due to significant sidewalk upheaval caused by overgrown root systems. Installation of new shade trees appropriate for downtown sidewalk areas will eliminate the potential for root intrusion and the resulting trip hazards seen today. The Town will take advantage of this opportunity to repair and replace storm water lines prior to planting new, mature trees with contained root systems.