Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top 10 cutest Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

By Ethan Ken
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons has almost 400 villagers, from snooty to lazy, from purple to yellow, but who you actually want on your island is a little more of a nuanced thought process. Some players may go for a theme, while others may just choose based on who they had in previous titles. But if you are going for all-out aesthetics, and you want the most adorable villagers in all of the land, we cut down that list for you. It wasn’t easy, but we hand-picked the top 11 (it was too close to pick 10) villagers you might want on your island to up the cuteness factor. Here are the 11 cutest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Uchi#Merengue Strawberries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Petspocketgamer.com

Animal Crossing Octopus - Is it really the rarest animal?

With almost 400 villagers in Animal Crossing there's more than enough neighbours for everybody, yet, it has come to our attention that there is a whole bunch of people searching Animal Crossing Octopus on our site, clearly trying to rummage through our pages to find out more information on these elusive villagers. It's totally justified because Octopuses are the rarest villagers in Animal Crossing.
Hobbiesimore.com

A new Animal Crossing edition of Monopoly is available for purchase

Nintendo has been branching out to introduce their IPs in other kinds of games. A new Monopoly board with an Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme has surfaced online. This new board allows players to sell resources and earn Nook Miles. After rumors swirling around the internet, it's finally real. Nintendo...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hakkeijima Sea Paradise Collaboration Announced

A Animal Crossing: New Horizons event will be held at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise aquarium amusement park in Yokohama, Japan. This event includes a plethora of activities around the discovery of marine life and other underwater animals. In addition, a stamp rally will be held for participants to win special merchandise and rewards. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Hakkeijima Sea Paradise Aquarium Collaboration Event will begin on July 12 and last until August 31, 2021. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Animal Island is basically Animal Crossing within Roblox

Animal Island is an upcoming Roblox RPG that challenges you to make a new home on your very own island. But, of course, you’re not alone. The island is home to a number of furry animals that you can befriend as you explore, earn rewards, and collect materials. Your survival comes down to building a home, and growing crops – a roof over your head and sustenance, what more do you need?
Video GamesSiliconera

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Merchandise Draws Inspiration From Tom Nook

Nintendo is set to release a new line of Tom Nook inspired Animal Crossing: New Horizons merchandise. This includes a line of Hawaiian print shirts, a hat, water bottle, and drinking glasses. These new items can be purchased directly through the My Nintendo Store, and several physical locations in Japan. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Apparelnintendojo.com

New Uniqlo Animal Crossing Clothes Drop

New Uniqlo Animal Crossing shirts now available! Uniqlo announced their Animal Crossing collection back in May and now new shirts and tunics have been added for children and adults. The collection’s arrival feels a little late as the game is now over a year old, but summer seems to be the most appropriate season for the clothing line. The game does take place on a tropical island, after all.
Video GamesKotaku

Animal Crossing Monopoly Has Just The Cutest Little Figures

A Reddit user has found an early copy of the unannounced Animal Crossing edition of Monopoly, and while for the most part this is unremarkable news, I thought the game’s accompanying miniatures were worth a closer look. I’ve got one of these “Gamer” editions of the game—the Mario one—at home...
Hobbiestechraptor.net

Animal Crossing Monopoly Leaked and Sold Before Announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a smashing success for the Nintendo Switch, but what about a tabletop version? Well, there is one now. A surprise one, actually, with Animal Crossing: New Horizon's Getting the Monopoly treatment from Hasbro with Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly. Oh, and the fun part...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Animal Crossing Fish July 2021: What's New to Catch

Animal Crossing's fish for July 2021 are now available for players to catch. These fish present an opportunity for players to make a bushel of Bells and to fill out another section of their museum collection, but only for a limited time. Once the months run its course, all these fish will vanish into the ether, replaced by a new set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy