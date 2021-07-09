Top 10 cutest Villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has almost 400 villagers, from snooty to lazy, from purple to yellow, but who you actually want on your island is a little more of a nuanced thought process. Some players may go for a theme, while others may just choose based on who they had in previous titles. But if you are going for all-out aesthetics, and you want the most adorable villagers in all of the land, we cut down that list for you. It wasn’t easy, but we hand-picked the top 11 (it was too close to pick 10) villagers you might want on your island to up the cuteness factor. Here are the 11 cutest villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.