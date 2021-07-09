Utility Worker - Sewer Department

Position Available: Utility Worker I – Wastewater Department. The Town of Friday Harbor is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of Wastewater Utility Worker for the Town Wastewater Treatment Plant. Duties include, but are not limited to, repairing existing sewer services; taking samples at the treatment plant and in the field; maintaining building and grounds at treatment plant; and other duties as assigned. The successful candidate MUST have a valid Washington State driver’s license.