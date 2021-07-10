Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Ocean by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Atlantic; Burlington; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Atlantic County in southern New Jersey South central Ocean County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 825 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Elwood-Magnolia to near Mays Landing to near English Creek, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Atlantic City, Ocean City, Pleasantville, Hammonton, Somers Point, Ventnor City, Brigantine, Northfield, Absecon, Margate City, Egg Harbor City, Tuckerton, Estell Manor, Port Republic, Longport, Corbin City, Elwood-Magnolia, Wading River, Pomona and Mays Landing. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 28 and 56. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 0 and 23. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

