Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 622 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Avondale, or 20 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fowler and Olney Springs.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0