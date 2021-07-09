Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for New Castle County in northern Delaware West Central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey Salem County in southern New Jersey * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advised area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain can be expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway, and Quinton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 1. Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 12.