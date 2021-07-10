Severe Weather Statement issued for Cape May, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cape May; Cumberland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR WESTERN ATLANTIC...EAST CENTRAL CUMBERLAND AND NORTHWESTERN CAPE MAY COUNTIES At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Elwood-Magnolia to near Mays Landing to Cumberland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Cumberland, Hammonton, Egg Harbor City, Weymouth, Woodbine, Estell Manor, Corbin City, Belleplain Forest, Mays Landing, Elwood-Magnolia, Dorothy, Mizpah, Port Elizabeth and Folsom. This includes Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 12 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH