Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrill County, NE

Tornado Warning issued for Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morrill A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTY At 624 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Angora, or 13 miles southwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and softball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Morrill County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...4.00IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Alliance, NE
County
Morrill County, NE
City
Angora, NE
City
Morrill, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Black caucus chair arrested at Capitol during voting rights protest

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) led a group of pro-voting rights protesters into the Hart Senate Office Building Thursday afternoon, resulting in her being taken into custody. “We will not be turned around. We will keep walking. We will fight for freedom. We will fight for our right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy