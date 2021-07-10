Severe Weather Statement issued for Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colleton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF COLLETON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
