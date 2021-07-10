Severe Weather Statement issued for Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morrill A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTY At 624 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Angora, or 13 miles southwest of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and softball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Morrill County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...4.00IN