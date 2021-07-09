Cancel
Reds front office knows what it needs to do

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 10 days ago
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett is one of the key pieces for the Reds if they’re to contend for a playoff spot. Garrett has been inconsistent, as has the Reds bullpen through the first half of the season. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

I’m sure it’s refreshing to still be interested in baseball in mid-July, outside of the COVID season last year, the Reds haven’t had this type of situation since 2013 when they won 90 games and the NL Wild Card.

While last year gave a brief glimmer of hope, don’t kid yourselves, they were a 31-29 team that got gifted a final playoff spot, only to lay a goose egg and be one and done after a 2-0 loss to Atlanta.

Now here they are, 45-42 entering the second of a four-game set in Milwaukee Friday night, again hovering around the .500 mark and thanks to a very mediocre NL Central, in the thick of a pennant race, albeit seven games behind the Brew Crew at the moment and five and a half games out of the second wild-card spot that San Diego currently owns.

The first of the four-game set against the Brewers Thursday night may have given a glimpse of what to expect the next few months… disappointment.

Now can that be changed?

Absolutely.

Will it?

That’s up to the front office.

While the Reds front office has expressed many times they’re trying to put the best product out on the field to win now, the offseason and in-season moves over the past several months tell otherwise. They failed to address the bullpen and decided against snagging a shortstop in free agency.

I like the comparison Pendleton County boys’ basketball coach Sam Elsbernd used for their bullpen.

“The Reds bullpen reminds me of my golf game after I play well for a few days in row. Eventually we all come back to our handicap,” Elsbernd said on Twitter after the blown 6-1 lead to Kansas City Tuesday night. “I had been playing really well (for me) for about two weeks. I shot 95 today (Tuesday). This team has no chance unless they get bullpen help. And that needs to be at least two good arms.”

And those arms are out there. Now it’s a matter of the Reds will go out and get them and at what cost.

The farm system is somewhere in the middle of the pack rated by MLB.com but do have some upper echelon talent with five of the top prospects in MLB’s top 100 prospects, if Tyler Stephenson and Jonathan India are included.

Now comes the cost factor. Do they go out and snag a reliable arm or two in the back end of the rotation to do so?

In no way, shape, or form am I saying it would cost them one of the top five 100 prospects in the system, but it will have to come with something.

Entering Friday, the Reds bullpen ranked in the bottom five in ERA (5.22), WHIP (1.44), HR allowed (53) and walks (173). Those are all recipes for disaster late innings in tight games.

The front office has decided to go the cheap route so far with one-year bargain deals for Josh Osich, Heath Hembree and Brad Brach. While that may put a bandaid on a struggling bullpen in the short term like it has over the past few weeks, go back to Elsbernd’s quote and it will eventually come back to bite you.

The return of Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims will help, but add another arm or two with them and then the bullpen can really start to change the narrative.

Thursday’s game is just one of many examples of what an effective bullpen can do versus a patchwork one. Brewers pen goes 4.1 innings, gives up one hit and allows one baserunner. Reds pen goes three innings, allows four hits, two earned runs and walks two. Brewers win 5-3. The two are now 5-5 in the 19-game regular season series, six of the last nine games in the series coming over the next nine days with the All-Star break in-between.

At what point do the Reds get serious about chasing them down?

What point is it time to waive the white flag if the Brewers take four or five of the next six?

It’s a crucial time and one that will be quite interesting for the Reds over the next 10 days.

The second half schedule out of the break is one where they can control their destiny, after the three-game set with Milwaukee, they get three with the New York Mets, three with St. Louis, four with the Cubs and then three more with the Mets. Those 16 games could very well dictate if a buy or sell takes place over the next couple of weeks.

Hitting isn’t the issue. The offense ranks in the top 10 in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. Although another bat to replace Eugenio Suarez and his .177 batting average would be nice, his three years and $33 million dollars left on his contract makes it awfully tough to move.

Starting pitching isn’t the issue. When healthy, Sonny Gray provides ace, top of the rotation stuff, sporting a 3.19 ERA in 62 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts to just 23 walks. Health continues to be of concern though, missing six starts and currently on the 10-day IL. Luis Castillo has rounded back into form after a dreaded start. In his last seven starts, he’s pitched 45 innings, allowing 27 hits, 10 earned runs, striking out 42 to just 16 walks and lowering his ERA from 7.22 to 4.81.

Wade Miley continues to be a pleasant surprise, 6-4 on the year with a 3.06 ERA while Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.68 ERA) has shown glimpses of what he’s capable of and Vladimir Gutierrez has done well in his eight starts (4-3, 4.67 ERA).

The issue lies within the bullpen. What will be done over the next few weeks will dictate what the Reds do here down the stretch.

Fans are desperate for a winner, is ownership?

