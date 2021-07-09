40 Years Ago: ‘Donkey Kong’ Saves Nintendo From Failure

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is still in its first day, and it's brought a ton of great PS5 and PS4 deals for PlayStation owners. Without a doubt, the best Prime Day PlayStation deals are on games, so if you're looking to bulk up your next-gen library or pick up some PS4 games for cheap, now's a great time to do so. When it comes to accessories, deals are looking much more slim, but we are seeing some nice deals on PlayStation headsets and external storage specifically. Prime Day 2021 runs through tomorrow, June 22, but it's possible some of the best deals will end before then, and some deals are 24-hour offers that end tonight. With that in mind, here are the best Prime Day PS4 and PS5 deals available on Monday--and if you own other consoles, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals and Prime Day Xbox deals too.