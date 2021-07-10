Cancel
Washington State

69.6% of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

 6 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As of Wednesday, nearly 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The Washington State Department of Health said on Friday that the 69.6 percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Jay Inslee had said earlier this year that the state would relax most COVID-19 restrictions on June 30 or when 70% of those 16 and up had received one vaccine dose.

