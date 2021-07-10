Giants place Buster on 10-day IL; will miss All-Star Game

Before the start of All-Star weekend, the SF Giants quietly cleared the way for one of their All-Stars to return from the injured list following the midseason hiatus. The Giants optioned catching prospect Joey Bart back to Triple-A Sacramento, where he has spent most of the season, which cleared a spot on the MLB roster. Bart was recalled just before the break after star catcher Buster Posey was placed on the injured list with a thumb contusion. Posey is eligible to come off the IL on July 16th, when the Giants play their first game of the second half.