Giants place Buster on 10-day IL; will miss All-Star Game

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants got good news Sunday night when Buster Posey’s X-ray came back negative, but Posey ultimately ended up on the Injured List anyway. Posey was placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb contusion and right-hander Logan Webb was added to the active roster to start Friday against the Washington Nationals. Posey hasn’t played since taking a foul tip off his glove hand and coming out of Sunday’s game. He said he feared he had suffered a fracture that night, but multiple scans -- including an MRI on Wednesday -- have confirmed a bone bruise. Still, the bruise has been slow to heal.

