There Is Help for Evicted Tenants
Submitted by TacomaProBono Community Lawyers. Thousands of people in Pierce County are behind on rent due to COVID-19 and fear eviction – but as of July 1, tenants have new rights, new protections, and an opportunity to take advantage of an unprecedented level of help. Tacomaprobono Community Lawyers, Tacoma Refugee Choir and Stressed Out Entertainment (a Tacoma music label) have produced a unique music video called “I Got Your Back” to inform people of their rights as tenants to stay in their homes, apply for rental assistance, negotiate with landlords and receive representation in court for eviction hearings.thesubtimes.com
Comments / 2