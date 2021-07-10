There Is Help for Evicted Tenants

A few years ago our co-op attorney sent a letter basically an eviction notice to one of our tenants. The co-op owned a few apartments. The letter was not signed by the attorney and instead he listed himself as DIrector of the co-op. The tenants showed it to other residents/shareholders and we were upset and embarrassed. The couple was expecting a baby -7 months pregnant. Also they were the grandchild of one of our board of directors. He was on the board for quite awhile. He was so upset. It didn’t work of course but the it was mean and not necessary. It was done behind the board member’s back. All they had to do was ask him to sign the lease or ask the board member if his grandson was renewing the lease. The management company was shocked when they found out it was his grandson. The young couple forgot to sign the lease. I also thought it was so inappropriate and unethical the way the attorney basically went around it. It was a white piece of paper and not his law firm affiliated to it to really make it official. I think it was a scare tactic and totally unnecessary.