Science

Scientists Create Strange Bendy Ice Capable of Curling and Uncurling Without Breaking

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto credit: Peizhen Xu, Bowen Cui, Xin Guo and Limin Tong, Zhejiang University via New Scientist. Scientists from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, led by Limin Tong, have discovered that when ice is grown in micro strands, it can bend and then uncurl back to its original shape. It’s no surprise that normal water ice is brittle, but when grown into a single, long crystal, the material is far more flexible. The research team used this knowledge to create the most flexible water ice ever. Read more for a short video and additional information.

