Don’t Pay $33, Get a Eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $21 Shipped – This Weekend Only

techeblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnker’s Eufy Smart Scale C1 boasts Bluetooth connectivity, and you can get one for $21 shipped after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon, this weekend only, originally $32.99. After downloading the free EufyLife app, the fast wireless data transfer speeds means that you can view your measurements near instantly, complete with historical data of your progress and health trends. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

