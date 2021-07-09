Don’t Pay $33, Get a Eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth for $21 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The number on the bathroom scale represents only one page out of the chapter book that is your health. In other words, there's a lot more to the story than what you've been told. Ditching your traditional scale in favor of a smart scale can help you get a more detailed picture of your health in more ways than one. Smart scales connect to your smartphone to bring you readings on things like body fat, water weight, metabolic age, and even bone density. In this piece, we've featured some of the best smart scales the market has to offer to help you start getting a better picture of your actual health ASAP.