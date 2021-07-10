Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Commentary: UTSA program builds a new future for San Antonio

By Kimberly Andrews Espy, JoAnn Browning and Chuck Gregory
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban planners, architects, engineers, interior designers and constructors shape the world in which we live. They respond to societal needs by working together to incorporate culturally sensitive and sustainable elements into our built environments. This collaborative process, however, is not reflected in the way the nation’s colleges and universities are educating new professionals. Architecture, urban planning and interior design professionals continue to be educated separately from their peers in the construction and engineering disciplines. This must change.

