Amid the recent cryptocurrency drama, FaZe Kay was kicked from FaZe Clan. He wasn’t the only casualty of this drama, as Jarvis, Nikan, and Teeqo were all suspended until further notice. This is thanks to the accusations of “pump and dump” crypto scams like “Save the Kids”. FaZe Clan made it clear they had no involvement in the recent Cryptocurrency moves that members of the org made, and distanced themselves from all four players. All four promoted “Save the Kids”, which resulted in many fans investing and losing money, thanks to the Pump and Dump.