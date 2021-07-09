FanDuel Sportsbook Euro 2020 Final: England vs. Italy Preview ($1,000 Risk-Free Bet)

Italy are set to have 1,000 fans exempt from Covid travel rules so they can be present at Wembley for their Euro 2020 final against England on Sunday.Under the current UK Covid guidelines, people travelling from Italy are required to isolate for 10 days on arrival. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has said the British authorities have agreed with Uefa to the exemption but under strict rules.The Italian supporters will only be allowed to be in the UK for 12 hours, they will have to use chartered flights and they will be brought to and from the airport in...