Gamer Turns Old SEGA Dreamcast Game Console Into a Functional AMD-Powered Computer
Many gamers consider the SEGA Dreamcast, launched on November 27, 1998 in Japan, to have been ahead of its time, and rightfully so. It preceded the Sony's PlayStation 2, Nintendo's GameCube, and Microsoft's Xbox, putting it in a league of its own at the time. Unfortunately, the game console was discontinued after just 3-years on March 31, 2001, after having sold 9.13-million units worldwide. Read more to see what one gamer transformed an old Dreamcast into.
