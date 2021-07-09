Gamer Turns Old SEGA Dreamcast Game Console Into a Functional AMD-Powered Computer

The Genesis library is bursting with top-notch titles that are fun with friends so here are the very best multiplayer games for the console. When you think of multiplayer games, Batman probably doesn't come to mind but this 2D action game makes for quite an exciting adventure with its varied blend of long-range weapons and melee combat as well as some enjoyable shoot 'em up segments that are thrown in for good measure. Oh, and it's brutally challenging, too, so it's sure to put you and a friend's abilities to the test.