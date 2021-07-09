NASA Finalizes Moon Outpost Living Quarters Contract with Northrop Grumman for Artemis Program
NASA has just finalized a $935-million contract with Northrop Grumman to develop the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) for Gateway, a critical way station that will be in orbit around the Moon during the Artemis Moon program. This Gateway aims to support science investigations and enable surface landings at the Moon, while also preparing astronauts for future missions to Mars. Read more for two videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 1