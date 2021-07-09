Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Weeds at pharmacy chain growing out of control, residents tired of the mess

By Brittany Weiss
wbrz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with the lawns and flowerbeds at some area locations of a pharmacy chain. They say the weeds have been growing for years. Kelly Elkins is a business owner near the CVS location at Sherwood Forest and Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge. For the last three years, she says she's been fighting to get CVS to take care of its property. She thinks it's gone on for far too long.

