Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer planning for a 3rd vaccine, FDA and CDC say not so fast

By Alan Collins
wbrc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer said its vaccine’s immunity appears to be waning and they are calling for a third booster shot. But today the FDA and CDC said not so fast. Pfizer is currently working on a third booster shot to be used against variant viruses and planned to apply to the FDA and CDC for emergency approval by August.

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Wbrc#Adph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Medical & BiotechForbes

What’s New With Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine?

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has indicated that a third dose of its vaccine may be needed within six to 12 months after full vaccination, as initial immunity wanes and as new and more aggressive variants of the Coronavirus continue to spread. The company says that it has preliminary data to prove that an additional dose of its original mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 would “preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy.” Although the final call on a third dose will be taken by the U.S. FDA, which is waiting for more data, there appears to be a case for higher dosing. Israel, for instance, has noted that the efficacy of the original Pfizer shot at preventing Covid-19 infections dropped sharply to 64% from 94% as the Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India, spreads in the country. Israel has already started administering booster doses of the original Pfizer shot to fully-vaccinated adults who are at high risk, including the elderly and immuno-compromised. Pfizer is also working on an updated shot designed to take on the Delta variant of the infection, noting that clinical studies could begin as early as August, subject to regulatory approvals.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine 78% Effective in Pregnant Women

July 15, 2021 -- Two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were 78% effective in preventing infection in pregnant women in Israel, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA. In addition, none of the patients reported severe adverse reactions to the vaccines. “Vaccination compared with no vaccination was associated...
HealthNBC News

Vaccines for kids under age 12 expected 'mid-winter,' FDA official says

Emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccines in kids under 12 could come in early to midwinter, a Food and Drug Administration official said Thursday. The agency hopes to then move quickly to full approval of the vaccine for this age group. One sticking point for some families who remain hesitant,...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official has pinpointed exactly when the Delta variant surge is expected to reach its highest levels across the country, and if he's right, we still have a long way to go.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

40 Percent of People Who Get Severe COVID After Pfizer Have This in Common

COVID vaccinations have provided a sense of relief to more than 159 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But there are still concerns. Reports of breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated individuals have become more common as more people get their vaccines: At a Las Vegas pool party, eight fully vaccinated healthcare workers got COVID. In Texas, an outdoor wedding left six fully vaccinated people with the virus. Much is still unknown about these breakthrough infections, but new research has found a commonality among 40 percent of people who got severe COVID after being vaccinated with Pfizer.
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Public HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

How Well Does The Pfizer Vaccine Protect Against The Delta Variant? Here’s What We Know.

Data from Israel’s health ministry shows Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine significantly less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic illness with the Delta variant than previous strains of coronavirus, conflicting with existing research that suggests strong protection against the variant—and here’s what might explain the discrepancy. Key Facts. A full course of...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Pharmaceuticalssky963.com

Joint CDC and FDA Statement on Vaccine Boosters

The United States is fortunate to have highly effective vaccines that are widely available for those aged 12 and up. People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. People who are not vaccinated remain at risk. Virtually all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated. We encourage Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community. Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary. This process takes into account laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data – which can include data from specific pharmaceutical companies, but does not rely on those data exclusively. We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed. We are prepared for booster doses if and when science demonstrates that they are needed.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy