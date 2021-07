In a miraculous survival, a pet cat who lived in the partially collapsed building in Florida was found roaming around the streets and has finally been reunited with his family with help from animal rescue volunteers. Binx, who lived on the ninth floor Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family on Friday, after he was spotted roaming around the rubble of the building where rescue operations are still undergoing. The cat was brought to the shelter by animal rescue volunteer Miranda Peralez seven days before his owners were found, who felt the cat was too chatty and...