Tulsa, OK

Blue Dome District business renaissance sees new venture by longtime Tulsa developer

By Jamison Keefover, KTUL staff
KTUL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A renaissance of downtown Tulsa continues with new businesses finding a customer base and longtime developers starting new projects. "I think everyone always craves something new and something exciting, so whether it's a coffee shop or a boutique, I think anything new, especially in the Blue Dome District specifically, really helps," said Isaac Jacobson, manager of Sona Coffee.

