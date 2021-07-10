Weekend weather stays active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Summer air and muggy conditions will continue in the forecast over the next several days as an active pattern looms across the Commonwealth. By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day around the mid-60s for a mild feel. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms could build up during the morning hours across central and southern Kentucky before moving off to the east. While it won’t be a complete washout of a day, showers and thunderstorms will be with us on and off throughout the day. At this time, the severe threat on Saturday is staying on the low-end, but we can’t rule out a few storms being on the stronger side. Highs on Saturday will vary due to storms, but generally, we’re expecting temperatures near 80 degrees.