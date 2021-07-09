Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Q&A with Exercise.com: The All-in-One Solution Powering Fitness Businesses to Generate More Revenue

sourceforge.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs gyms shuttered their doors in 2020, fitness professionals relied heavily on tech to keep their businesses afloat. Of the various technologies used, fitness business management software, like the Exercise.com software platform, has helped various businesses in the fitness industry, not only keep their doors open, but turn a substantial profit. Now, despite the US opening up again, it seems that fitness business management software and remote or online training is not going anywhere; in fact, it seems to be picking up speed.

sourceforge.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Fitness App#Business Software#Q A#Exercise Com#Ebitda#M A#Sebts#Sourceforge#Saas#Ios#Crossfit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Technology
News Break
Software
Related
Internetvermont-towns.org

How to Find the Right B2B Ecommerce Solution: Q&A with Brilliance

In the past, many B2B businesses have been slow to adopt ecommerce. One eMarker report forecasted that only 9% of total B2B US product sales occurred via an ecommerce website. However, the pandemic has served as a catalyst for many B2Bs to accelerate their digital transformation. For instance, eMarker also reports that the average company revenue share driven by ecommerce before vs. during COVID-19 increased 23% on average.
Technologysourceforge.net

Q&A with Building Intelligence: Creating Smarter, More Secure Venues with SV3

Building Intelligence provides solutions for visitor, vehicle, and vendor management with their cloud-based software, SV3. In this article, Building Intelligence’s COO, Chris Lipowicz, shares his insights on optimizing venues, campuses, and event spaces to create more secure environments. How are Building Intelligence and SV3 changing venue security in 2021?. When...
Technologydallassun.com

OWNR Wallet Expands its All-In-One Cryptocurrency Platform Worldwide, Bringing Crypto to More People and Businesses

OWNR Wallet's cryptocurrency system aims to provide the best tools on the market for using crypto. TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Cryptocurrency ecosystem OWNR Wallet announces its expansion to 216 countries, bringing its crypto-platform to more people all over the world. OWNR Wallet provides a range of ways for customers to receive transfers or make purchases using cryptocurrency, broadening access and removing barriers in the growing crypto market.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Groupeasy Answers the Call for a Simple, Affordable and All-in-One Solution for Group Communication and Organization

Local-area family builds powerful web-based application to facilitate and empower collaboration for groups that last over time without compromising data privacy. Groupeasy, the powerful, all-in-one software solution for group communication, collaboration and scheduling, today officially launched as the company scales to meet the needs of groups seeking an easier way to engage members through one multifaceted web application.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

9 Post-Pandemic Hotel Revenue-Generating Ideas

While some hoteliers may sit back and wait for things to “return to normal,” the smartest owners and operators understand that the hospitality landscape has shifted – that new consumer behavior and new demand drivers have forced us to adapt our thinking. To set themselves up for success in this new normal, hoteliers must evolve their post-pandemic strategies to meet new industry trends. Over the short term, our business mix will lean heavily toward leisure travelers. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t start planning now for a return of business travel, meetings and events.
Technologycisco.com

Drive adoption and revenue by leveraging Solution Support

In today’s fast moving and unpredictable world, organizations need to adapt and transform faster than ever. Technology plays a key role in this transformation, and Cisco and our partners have the opportunity to support customers through this journey like never before. In previous blogs and articles, I have described how...
Technologymartechseries.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. Upgrades to Next-Generation RingCentral MVP with RingCentral Video to Power Business Communications for its Customers and Workforce

RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions, announced that C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (C&S), an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, is upgrading to the next generation of RingCentral MVP™ that includes RingCentral Video®. RingCentral Video is a replacement for the earlier generation RingCentral Meetings, and leverages next-generation technologies to enable a fast, unified, open and trusted video meetings experience. C&S powers thousands of employees with RingCentral’s cloud communications solutions across nearly every state in the U.S.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Q: What Is Revenue Management?

Revenue management involves the use of analytics and performance data to help those in the hotel industry predict their customers' behavior. The data is then utilized to make appropriate decisions in regards to pricing and distribution strategies. The ultimate goal of revenue management is to have the right room for the right person at the right time and place. When this occurs, you will be more likely to maximize your revenue, and in turn, your profit.
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung ties up with Q Cells for zero energy home solutions

Homes these days are filled with IoT devices that can be power guzzlers as many times they are needed to be kept switched on. But it is equally imperative to keep households more energy efficient, if not for economic reasons then at least for environmental compulsions. Enter Samsung Electronics, and...
Raleigh, NCMySanAntonio

Brooks Bell Study Reveals There Is No "One-Size-Fits-All" Approach to Consumer Experience in a Post-Covid World

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Brooks Bell, the technology-enabled firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, today released its latest research-driven report, “New Normals in Retail, Travel and Financial Services: Consumer Sentiment Beyond 2020.” This report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights necessary to inform experimentation and personalization efforts that lead to satisfying customer experiences in this new era of commerce.
Healtharxiv.org

One Map Does Not Fit All: Evaluating Saliency Map Explanation on Multi-Modal Medical Images

Being able to explain the prediction to clinical end-users is a necessity to leverage the power of AI models for clinical decision support. For medical images, saliency maps are the most common form of explanation. The maps highlight important features for AI model's prediction. Although many saliency map methods have been proposed, it is unknown how well they perform on explaining decisions on multi-modal medical images, where each modality/channel carries distinct clinical meanings of the same underlying biomedical phenomenon. Understanding such modality-dependent features is essential for clinical users' interpretation of AI decisions. To tackle this clinically important but technically ignored problem, we propose the MSFI (Modality-Specific Feature Importance) metric to examine whether saliency maps can highlight modality-specific important features. MSFI encodes the clinical requirements on modality prioritization and modality-specific feature localization. Our evaluations on 16 commonly used saliency map methods, including a clinician user study, show that although most saliency map methods captured modality importance information in general, most of them failed to highlight modality-specific important features consistently and precisely. The evaluation results guide the choices of saliency map methods and provide insights to propose new ones targeting clinical applications.
Technologyaithority.com

Rewarded Ads Embedded in Gameplay Generate 2.5x More Revenue for Developers Than Static Menus, According to Vungle’s New 2021 in-App Ad Placement Revenue Report

The first-of-its-kind report analyzes 6.3 billion ad impressions across 14 common placement styles to show which implementations drive the most revenue for publishers. Vungle, a leading mobile performance advertising platform, announced the release of its 2021 In-App Ad Placement Revenue Report, a first-of-its-kind study that lets mobile publishers forecast the revenue impact that different types of ad placements can have on their games and apps. The report identifies key differences in earning potential between rewarded ads placed at different points throughout the user experience, as well as differences in revenue produced by display ad formats like banners and medium rectangle ads (MRECs). Specific findings are broken out by gaming and non-gaming apps, with revenue scores ranked across a relative index.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Performance Improvements For Power Generation Sites With HanAra Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HanAra Software and its parent company BNF Technology are working with power generation sites to improve plant performance through its solution HanTops. HanTops is a real-time performance system that tracks power plant and equipment degradation. HanTops monitors plant and equipment performance using real-time plant operational data and accurately calculates plant and equipment performance based on ASME PTC for thermal and combined-cycle power plants.
Educationaithority.com

Simplilearn Partners With Jagran Lakecity University to Upskill Students in Digital Marketing

Simplilearn, the world’s number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training & Jagran Lakecity University, Central India’s number one global university, announced its partnership to offer a Post Graduate Program in Digital Marketing for the students already enrolled in the MA Digital Marketing program at Jagran Lakecity University. This PG program component offered by Simplilearn will be in partnership with Purdue University and co-created with Facebook and is ideal for students who wish to pursue a career in Digital Marketing and gain hands-on experience to become job-ready..
TechnologyBeta News

The quest for truly integrated digital services

When you first start out on a digital improvement program, it’s important to get buy-in from senior stakeholders. Of course, the reality is that this isn’t always as easy as it seems. To navigate any preconceptions at Chesterfield, we decided to badge our project as an ICT improvement program, and the main reason for doing this was to secure support from Councillors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy