I&M Recognizing National Lineworker Appreciation Day

Indiana Michigan Power is marking National Lineworker Appreciation Day this Saturday. It says several industry groups celebrate the difficult and sometimes dangerous work done by lineworkers. July 10 is the date of Lineworker Appreciation Day in honor Henry Miller, the first president of International Brotherhood of Electric who was killed while working. People are invited to show their appreciation for line workers on social media by using the hashtag ThankALineworker. I&M says its line mechanics have valuable skills and work in a difficult profession. In addition to the job site challenges, like climbing poles, wearing heavy protective equipment and working near energized power lines, they’re on call 24/7 and in all kinds of weather.