Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

I&M Recognizing National Lineworker Appreciation Day

WSJM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Michigan Power is marking National Lineworker Appreciation Day this Saturday. It says several industry groups celebrate the difficult and sometimes dangerous work done by lineworkers. July 10 is the date of Lineworker Appreciation Day in honor Henry Miller, the first president of International Brotherhood of Electric who was killed while working. People are invited to show their appreciation for line workers on social media by using the hashtag ThankALineworker. I&M says its line mechanics have valuable skills and work in a difficult profession. In addition to the job site challenges, like climbing poles, wearing heavy protective equipment and working near energized power lines, they’re on call 24/7 and in all kinds of weather.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day#Indiana Michigan Power#I M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy