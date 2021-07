Christina Haack is currently in the limelight of social media as people are curious to know the name of her boyfriend. Christina had previously confirmed to broke up with her ex-boyfriend Ant in the year 2018. At that time people were in great shock after hearing his split and could not able to believe this. Before marrying Ant she was hatched with Tarek El Moussa but after her divorce from Tarek she married Ant but in 2018 she also gets separated from Ant. His marriage with Ant lasted only for 2 years. But it seems like God’s given her another chance to love. Christina again in the limelight because of her new boyfriend and his boyfriend’s name is Joshua Hall.