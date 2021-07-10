Cancel
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Mayor Reynolds declares July 9th ‘Anne Paape Day’ in honor of News 8 Now news director

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – News Eight Now is celebrating the career of News Director Anne Paape as she says farewell to TV news and News 8 Now. “Whereas Anne has positively touched the lives of thousands of La Crosse residents, including my own. Now therefore I, Mitch Reynolds, Mayor of the city of La Crosse do here by recognize July 9th, 2021 as Anne Paape Day,” said La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

