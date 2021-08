Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the world right now. He was just named the MVP of the NBA finals for the record-setting role he played in netting the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship in 50 years (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). According to the NBA, he was the first player in the league's history to have 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks in a championship game, and only one of seven to have ever achieved the 50 point milestone. In fact, anyone watching Game six may well have had the impression that Antetokounmpo single-handedly won the game — and thus the championship — for the Bucks, since he did score nearly half of the team's 105 total points.