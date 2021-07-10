Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Chepa’s Park in Santa Ana’s Logan neighborhood recommended for historic status

By Roxana Kopetman
OCRegister
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChepa’s Park, a tiny refuge in one of Santa Ana’s oldest Mexican American neighborhoods, drew some old timers on a recent sunny afternoon. They stopped by simply to reminisce. Given how much history is packed into the half-acre park, that was apt. It turns out that the Hispanic Access Foundation, a D.C.-based group that promotes Latino culture and civic engagement, is trying to make sure the park’s history is preserved.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Government
Santa Ana, CA
Government
City
East Los Angeles, CA
State
Texas State
Santa Ana, CA
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#A Small Place#Latino Heritage Scholars#Latinos#Cal State Fullerton#Mexican Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy