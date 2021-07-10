Chepa’s Park in Santa Ana’s Logan neighborhood recommended for historic status
Chepa’s Park, a tiny refuge in one of Santa Ana’s oldest Mexican American neighborhoods, drew some old timers on a recent sunny afternoon. They stopped by simply to reminisce. Given how much history is packed into the half-acre park, that was apt. It turns out that the Hispanic Access Foundation, a D.C.-based group that promotes Latino culture and civic engagement, is trying to make sure the park’s history is preserved.www.ocregister.com
