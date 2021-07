The 2021 postseason has been a rough one for Philadelphia 76ers fans, to say the least. With a relatively fortuitous path to the title laid out in front of them, the Sixers instead channeled their inner Keystone Kops in a highly disappointing second-round exit at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Team cornerstone Ben Simmons regressed so much on the offensive end, culminating in The Pass, that fans have turned torch-and-pitchfork on a 24-year-old three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up; his departure seems inevitable and we’re left hoping Daryl Morey has some leverage left in trade negotiations.