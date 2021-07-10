Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY IN THE BAGDAD AREA UNTIL 600 PM MST At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Bagdad to near Yava. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bagdad and Yava.alerts.weather.gov
