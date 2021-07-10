Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations Strong Northerly Winds This Evening This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service office in Riverton. * WHAT...Strong north and northeasterly winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph from a combination of a cold front and thunderstorm outflows. * WHERE...Natrona County. * WHEN...700 PM to 1130 PM MDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lightweight or high-profile vehicles could experience strong crosswinds, especially on east-west-oriented roads.alerts.weather.gov
